Public urged: Use satellite bus terminals during holiday rush

THE public, especially those going home this holiday season, was urged to use the satellite terminals and designated pick-up and drop-off points as an influx of passengers is expected.

Terminal administrator Ahmed Cuizon said on Friday, December 19, 2025, that they are expecting peak passenger days for December 22–23 and December 29–30, coinciding with the Christmas and New Year rush.

The satellite terminals were first introduced during the Kalag-Kalag Week to reduce congestion at main terminals during peak travel days.

The designated areas include:

South Terminal satellite points: (1) Ceres Transport garage in Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City; and (2) Sunrays Transport garage in Barangay Mambaling, below the flyover near F. Vestil and C. Padilla Streets.

North Terminal satellite points: Loading areas near UN Avenue and Marcelo Fernandez Bridge, across from Wilcon Depot in Barangay Paknaan; and Ceres Transport garage at the North Reclamation Area across the S&R Shopping Warehouse.

Cuizon said these additional points aim to reduce long lines and waiting times, allowing passengers to board efficiently.

He said a coordination meeting was held with bus operators, terminal managers, and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to finalize operational plans.

On security and personnel, Cuizon noted augmented support from the Provincial Government Security Office, Civilian Security Unit, Provincial Health Office, Philippine National Police, and relevant transport authorities, ensuring smooth operations and health monitoring.

Passenger numbers are already increasing ahead of the holidays.

Cuizon said that student and workers traveling home has not yet been fully accounted for, suggesting a further surge is likely closer to the peak dates.

“With the satellite terminals and pick-up points in place, passengers should experience a more convenient and orderly boarding process,” Cuizon said. (EHP)