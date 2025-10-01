Public warned vs. rise of ‘soap gang’

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has warned motorists to watch out for the so-called “soap gang” that is reportedly extorting money by pressuring drivers to accept unwanted car services.

In a press conference on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, Archival said the gang has been approaching drivers to extort money under the pretense of offering car-related services.

“These are people who bring soap, hailing drivers to offer the soap for free. But before giving the soap, they will ask for the driver’s ID and then claim upon looking at the driver’s name that they are related. Then they ask for money,” Archival said in Cebuano.

The mayor said these activities tantamount to extortion. He explained that while roadside assistance is not illegal, coercing or intimidating motorists into paying money is a crime.

Archival ordered the Cebu City Police Office to intensify coordination with barangay officials to curb such schemes. He emphasized the need to protect motorists from harassments and illegal activities.

Archival also reported multiple cases of individuals disguised as beggars as part of the modus operandi of a syndicate.

The Cebu City Government has observed a rise in street beggars as the holiday season begins. Archival has tasked the City’s Anti-Mendicancy Board to identify areas with a high concentration of street beggars and mendicants and to formulate an intervention.

“We will qualify as to whether these are really beggars, Badjaos, because that’s what most of them are, or mentally deranged individuals. That’s the direction we’re taking now because there are NGOs (nongovernment organizations) that cater to different kinds of situations,” said Archival.

The mayor has recently convened the City’s Anti-Mendicancy Board, tasked to implement the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, that prohibits street caroling and other forms of begging in the city.

Archival said a vehicle was seen dropping off children to beg.

“An L300 was spotted bringing people and when they reach an area, they are instructed to take off their slippers. The mothers then bring their children as they go around to beg,” said Archival.

The mayor advised residents to report incidents immediately so that police can track the individuals and stop their extortion schemes. / EHP