Public WiFi in Cebu City delayed to November

CEBU City residents will have to wait longer for free public WiFi access at Plaza Sugbo and Plaza Independencia due to technical issues that have postponed the project’s implementation from July to November 2024.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who authored the resolution for the free public WiFi project, has decided to postpone the project’s July implementation, to address first the issues related to the pricing of the project’s mobilization and demobilization services raised by Councilor Nestor Archival.

The city council, during its regular session on Wednesday, July 17, also agreed to conduct an executive session on Aug. 21 for the matter, inviting representatives from the Department of Engineering and Public Works, Bids and Awards Committee, Information and Communications Technology, contractor of Trends and Technologies, Department of General Services.

Councilor Archival, on Wednesday, pointed out that some specifications for the project, based on its Program of Works and Estimates (Powe), are “disadvantageous” to the City.

Archival noted that the City, based on the project’s Powe, will be charged P345,567 for the mobilization and demobilization charges, which is somehow expensive.

“This proposal for me is not advantageous to the City. I’ll just make some comments. For 25 millimeters PVC, it’s basically P26 or P27; it’s again multiplied by 100 times,” he said.

“I can move my heavy equipment from here going to Camotes and back; it’s only P300,000. This one, a very small antenna, like that of the roof, is already P345,567,” he added.

Archival then called for further studies regarding the matter.

Guardo said the Engineering Department can better explain the Powe since it came from the department.

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera also asked the council to invite representatives from Globe, Smart, and Cebu Catholic Television Network to the executive session to clarify the network for the proposed public WiFi.

The Public WiFi Outdoor Access Points in Cebu City project has a budget of P3,989,370.

The City government accepted the offer of Trends and Technologies Inc. to undertake the infrastructure project. The bidding for the project was conducted on Nov. 6, 2023.

Aside from installing public WiFi access, Trends and Technologies Inc. will also furnish and supply all necessary personnel, materials, equipment, and facilities such as bunkhouses, barracks, temporary fences, and temporary electrical facilities, among others, based on the approved Powe.

Meanwhile, Councilor Rey Gealon commended the proposed resolution of Guardo.

“There is a proposal that an entity is offering free Wi-Fi for the city hall without cost to the city government, and it would just be entering the portal every hour, just like in the airport. What they want is that they will insert ads for 30 seconds, and that is what’s for them, and for us, a one-hour internet usage just like any other public facility abroad,” said Gealon.

“I think that is beneficial to the government; no cost at all,” added Gealon. / JPS