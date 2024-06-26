PUJ drivers affected by rerouting seek fair hike

Public utility vehicles (PUJ) drivers are seeking a fare increase as they will soon be banned from plying a portion of Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City as part of the City’s heritage district plan.

This is also part of the Link to the Port project, which will cover a total of 1.15 kilometers from P. del Rosario St. to Plaza Independencia.

Greg Perez, president of Cebu chapter of transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), said in Cebuano that the move will prompt a possible rerouting, causing longer routes for jeepneys, forcing them to ask for additional fares.

“May mga posibilidad nga motaas ang gasto sa plite kay sayod kita pag motaas ang ruta nag kahulogan sa dagdag nga pamasahi (And there are possibilities that the cost of the fair will be high because we know that if you take a long route, it will mean extra expenses),” said Perez on Tuesday, June 25.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, June 24, said that the plan is not to have public vehicles ply the area because they will be rerouted.

“Naa nay bag-ong ruta para sa public vehicles...kana diha will just be for private vehicles (There will be a new route for public vehicles...the area will only be for private vehicles),” Garcia said.

But for the transport group, the move will hurt the drivers, the commuters, and the business establishments along the area.

“Usa ka negative nga lakang tungod dili lang driver ang apektado ana apil ang commuters nato apektado ug mga establisimento nga naa diha (It’s a negative step because not only drivers are affected, but our commuters and establishments there),” said Perez.

“Sigurado nga naa gyud pagsaka labi na motaas ang ruta (There is definitely an increase, especially it will have a longer route),” said Perez.

Perez has yet to receive the rerouting plan.

PUJs plying the routes from Guadalupe, Capitol Site, Ayala, and Lahug are expected to be affected by the rerouting.

Heritage District

Garcia earlier said that the City is planning to have a tartanilla in the area to draw attention to Cebu City’s proposed heritage district.

Garcia said that the City Council has designated the downtown area of Cebu as a heritage district through legislation.

The goal of this project is to promote more walking and environmentally friendly cars like the tartanilla, Garcia added. / CDF