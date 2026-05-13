PUJ drivers receive P5K in cash aid

MORE than 2,700 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Cebu received P5,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to help ease the impact of volatile fuel prices triggered by the unresolved conflict in the Middle East.

DSWD 7 said in a statement that the simultaneous distribution was conducted in coordination with local government units and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7.

The distribution formed part of the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) for PUJ drivers, which DSWD 7 rolled out in Central Visayas from May 13 to 14.

Of the 2,776 beneficiaries listed for the May 13 Cebu payout, 848 came from Liloan, 968 from different districts of Cebu City, 661 from Lapu-Lapu City, 99 from Cordova and 200 from Mandaue City.

The distribution was held in local government gymnasiums and other designated payout sites, including a mall in Cebu City.

DSWD 7 said the CRA is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s continuing assistance program for transport workers affected by rising fuel prices. / DPC