PUJs allowed in Cebu BRT lanes amid traffic woes

MODERN and traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) have been allowed to use portions of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) lanes following mounting complaints from motorists and passengers over heavy traffic after the system’s initial rollout.

The development came after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the city is open to allowing some public utility vehicles to enter CBRT lanes, particularly in the Fuente Osmeña to Cebu South Bus Terminal stretch, in a bid to ease congestion.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce confirmed that the directive was implemented immediately, saying the order came directly from the mayor.

In her Facebook Live on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Arce said the change was enforced on the same day the directive was relayed, noting that traffic personnel initially encountered difficulties in implementing the adjustment.

"MPUJ and TPUJ makaagi na sa BRT Lane as approved sa DOTr Head office. Salamat Mayor Nestor Archival sa pagpaningkamot," she said in her caption.

(MPUJs and TPUJs are now allowed to pass through the BRT lane, as approved by the DOTr head office. Thank you, Mayor Nestor Archival, for your efforts.)

Arce explained that under the new setup, both modern and traditional PUJs are no longer allowed to use the outermost lane and are instead directed to pass through the inner lanes, including portions of the CBRT corridor.

She added that PUJs will now follow stricter loading and unloading rules similar to the CBRT system.

Under the revised policy, jeepneys are only allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at designated terminals.

They are prohibited from loading passengers along the road or at informal stops, including those located in the middle of the roadway.

Arce warned that drivers who fail to comply with the new rules will be apprehended.

The adjustment marks a significant shift in the initial traffic scheme, which designated the CBRT lanes exclusively for bus operations.

The move, however, comes as authorities respond to public clamor over worsening traffic conditions observed in areas near CBRT stations since the system began partial operations on March 13.

Archival earlier acknowledged that traffic disruptions are expected during the transition period as new traffic patterns are introduced and evaluated.

The CBRT system, designed to provide faster and more efficient public transport through dedicated lanes, is currently operating on a limited corridor, with some sections still sharing space with regular traffic. (CAV)