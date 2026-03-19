MPUVs, PUJs return to CBRT lanes

CEBU City allowed the return of traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and modern public utility vehicles (MPUVs) inside the exclusive transit bus lanes to reduce long commuter waiting times and heavy road traffic.

Mayor Nestor Archival said they decided to open parts of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) lanes to PUJs and MPUVs on Thursday, March 19. The local government made this adjustment because the new mass transit system lacks enough vehicles — a small fleet of only 17 buses serves the entire transportation route across the city. This shortage forces passengers to wait between 10 minutes and one hour for a single ride.

Why did Cebu City open the exclusive bus lanes to public jeepneys?

A temporary traffic fix

The mass transit system remains in a testing phase with very few active buses on the road, according to Archival. The fleet travels a 13-kilometer loop from the South Road Properties to Cebu IT Park. This long route leaves the dedicated bus lanes empty for long hours of the day. Jeepney drivers questioned their long wait in heavy traffic while the transit lanes stayed clear.

Fuel and road congestion

Archival agreed that MPUVs and PUJs burn gasoline while sitting idle on crowded city streets. The mayor discussed the growing city traffic problem with leaders from the Department of Transportation, which agreed to share the lanes as a practical, temporary fix.

Strict rules for drivers

The new shared traffic lane policy applies to a 2.38-kilometer stretch in the city center. This segment runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave. to Osmeña Blvd. Inside this designated area, traditional and modern passenger jeepneys must operate like mass transit buses — drivers must load and unload passengers only at the official transit stations.

Keeping private cars out

Cebu City Transportation Office head Raquel Arce warned public utility drivers to follow the new lane assignments. Passenger jeepneys can no longer use the outermost traffic lanes during this long transition period. City traffic enforcers will apprehend any public utility driver who violates the revised road scheme. The government bans taxis, tricycles and private cars from entering the exclusive mass transit lanes.

Changing commuter habits

The City Government wants to use this adjustment to teach discipline to the riding public. Many local commuters board and leave public passenger vehicles anywhere along the busy city roads. The City hopes this shared transit system trains passengers to use the proper stations. Officials believe this major behavioral change could reduce heavy traffic congestion over a long period.

Waiting for a rapid system

Archival admitted the current road setup is not a true rapid mass transit system. The City must finish three more construction packages to increase the daily bus frequency. A fully operational transit network requires enough buses and completed infrastructure to shorten passenger waiting times, according to the mayor.

City officials asked the riding public to remain patient during these daily road adjustments. The ultimate goal of the project is to establish an organized and disciplined transportation system for Cebu City. Authorities will enforce the rules on the shared lanes while the city finishes building the transit network. / CAV