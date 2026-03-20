Cebu City councilor to PUJ drivers: Don’t race the CBRT for passengers

CEBU City Councilor Winston Pepito is calling for discipline on the road as jeepneys and the new Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system begin sharing lanes. He warned public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers to stop racing or overtaking other vehicles just to reach passengers first.

Keeping order in shared lanes

Pepito, who heads the City’s committee on transportation, emphasized that the CBRT relies on a specific sequence to work correctly. Because PUJs are now allowed to use parts of the CBRT lanes, there is a risk of drivers competing for the same commuters.

“Hopefully, the jeepneys operating in the CBRT mixed lane will not overtake other public vehicles just to get passengers first. The concept of the CBRT is to follow in sequence,” Pepito said in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Protecting the new system

The councilor expressed concern that if PUJs continue to jump ahead, it could hurt the Cibus operators economically. The CBRT is designed around specific stations, and traditional "picking up passengers anywhere" habits could disrupt the entire flow.

Pepito has asked traffic enforcers at CBRT stops to be strict. Their job is to make sure everyone follows the rules for loading and unloading at the proper stations.

Why the CBRT matters

While many people hope the CBRT will end traffic, Pepito clarified its real goal. It is meant to be a reliable alternative so people don't feel like they have to drive their own cars.

“If there’s traffic, just ride the CBRT, you won’t get stuck in it. That’s the idea: to discourage people from using private cars,” he explained. He admitted that heavy traffic in areas like N. Bacalso Avenue and Fuente Osmeña is still expected to happen.

Delays and the future of Cebu traffic

The project has faced several setbacks. According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), changes in local government leadership and shifting priorities have slowed things down. Pepito noted that these constant changes have caused "severe delays" that frustrate national agencies.

To fix Cebu’s traffic long-term, Pepito believes it will take more than just new buses—it requires steady leadership. He urged citizens to hold officials accountable and vote for leaders who will make traffic solutions a top priority. (EHP)