Pulangbato, Binaliw families expect new homes under 4PH

AROUND 1,100 families from Pulangbato and Binaliw villages in Cebu City are awaiting their home units following their application to the National Government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, in a phone interview on Thursday, June 18, 2024, said the 600 family applicants from Pulangbato and 500 other families from Binaliw are a mixture of those fire victims and families affected by demolitions for road and river-widening initiatives of the government.

Guardo, the appointed overseer of the Department of Engineering and Public Works of the City Hall under the leadership of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, said the National Government aims to turn over a housing unit in Cebu by next year.

Guardo said the expected groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be on July 30. A single building will take 12-14 months to complete, he added.

The 4PH Program is the government’s flagship housing project. It aims to provide affordably priced homes and lower monthly amortization costs through various subsidies for Filipino workers who are members of the Pag-Ibig Fund.

Guardo said that as of now, the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) office has identified areas in Pulangbato (in Sitio Upper Dita) and Binaliw (in Sitio Binaliw 2) as housing sites and that the applicants are in favor of the proposed sites for the housing project.

He added that six to eight towers are planned to be built in Barangay Pulang-Bato and 10-12 buildings in Binaliw.

“In one tower, more or less, 250 families ang maka benefit (will benefit from it),” said Guardo.

Guardo earlier said low-income earners, such as public utility vehicle drivers, carpenters, call center agents, and city hall or government employees, among others, can avail of the housing program.

However, priority is given to the most affected families, such as those affected by clearing programs, fire, and informal settlers who currently reside in the lots owned by the Cebu City Government.

How to apply

Guardo said the application is ongoing in the DWUP office.

He said the key qualification for an applicant is to be a Pag-Ibig Fund member with a minimum salary of P15,000 individually or jointly as a family.

The DWUP will endorse qualified applicants to the Pag-Ibig Fund, who will assess the applicant for approval. Once approved, the applicant can choose which site they prefer to take.

The applicant has to wait for the formal turnover of the units.

Subsidy

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, in a statement, earlier said that through the subsidies extended to beneficiaries of the 4PH program, prices of homes and monthly amortization costs will be reduced.

Guardo said under the 4PH program, the National Government will take five percent of Pag-ibig’s 6.25 percent interest rate, so that the beneficiary would only have to pay the remaining 1.25 percent interest rate.

He said a 27-square-meter unit normally rates up to P5 million, but with the 4PH, the beneficiary will only have to pay up to P1.8 million for the unit.

In a separate phone interview on Monday, June 17, Guardo said availing of the program is a good investment for an individual.

“Kasagaran sa Cebu City, ang mga rentals will cost up to P6,000. Maypag iinvest nalang na nimo sa ana nga program (Most rentals in Cebu City will cost up to P6,000. It would be better to invest that money in that program instead),” Guardo said. / JPS