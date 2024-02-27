Pullman brand to enter Cebu in 2025 with over 1,000 rooms

CEBU-BASED Tytans Properties Development and Accor unveiled on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, the billion-peso Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel and Residences, which will have 1,100 rooms.

Set to open in 2028 inside the 11-hectare Tambuli Seaside Living in Buyong, Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Pullman Mactan Cebu is set to become the world’s largest Pullman property. Its construction is slated to commence in 2025.

This upcoming branded resort and residential development will feature 200 guest rooms and suites alongside 900 branded residences. The development will consist of three towers, each topped with a penthouse.

Pullman Mactan Cebu will be developed by Tytans Properties Development and managed by Accor, an international hotel operator with an existing network of 12 hotels and resorts in the country.

Tytans Properties Development is the developer and owner of Tambuli Seaside Living.

According to Accor, Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel and Residences is poised “to set a new standard for branded residences in the Philippines, offering unparalleled living experiences, where guests and residents enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and full-service facilities, including restaurants, contemporary lounges, collaborative leisure zones and forward-thinking corporate spaces.”

Big boost for Cebu

“Pullman is one of the most iconic brands in the global travel industry, with a reputation for leading the premium hospitality segment. This makes it the perfect partner for our landmark property, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Philippines – and indeed the world. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners at Accor as we bring this important project to life,” said Gerard Tan, chairman of Tytans Properties Development.

“We are a believer of Cebu. It has a great potential to be the tourist capital in the Philippines,” Tan added.

Garth Simmons, chief operating officer of Accor, Asia, said Pullman’s entry to Cebu reflects Accor’s confidence in Cebu and the Philippines’ tourism growth and potential.

“Cebu City, with its distinctive blend of urban vibrancy and coastal charm, presents an ideal locale to cater to diverse markets. Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel and Residences will attract a wide variety of homeowners and guests, from leisure enthusiasts to corporate travelers seeking extended stays. This project is poised to redefine premium living and hospitality experiences in Cebu,” said Simmons.

He added that Accor has a committed pipeline of 15 more properties across the country.

The company currently operates over 150 Pullman properties globally, with 50 more properties in the brand’s development pipeline. / KOC