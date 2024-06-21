Pump boat capsizes off Sibonga; 6 passengers safe

SIX people were rescued from a pump boat that capsized off Barangay Bahay, Sibonga, Cebu around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Investigation conducted by the Sibonga Municipal Police Station revealed that the victims were from Mantatao, Calape, Bohol. They were bound for Bohol from Sibonga when the incident happened.

Rescued were Federico Flores, 72; Desiderio Flores, 42; Devonne Flores, 15; Dereck Flores; Sarah Sacedon, 48; and Atis Flores, 78.

Police said the victims attended a funeral of one of their relatives in Sibonga.

They were onboard the pump boat on their way back to Calape when big waves hit the vessel, resulting in the sinking.

The victims were rescued by fishermen and were reportedly able to go home Thursday night. (DVG/LMY)