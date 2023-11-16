Pumpboat partially sinks in Moalboal town; all on board rescued

A PUMPBOAT carrying two tourists partially sank in the sea off Moalboal town, southwest Cebu, after being battered by big waves.

This was according to Wilson Ramos, the interim officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

At noon on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the tourists and their three diving assistants were returning to the shore after diving when something hit the port side of the boat, breaking it and allowing water to enter before it submerged in water, according to Coast Guard Seaman Second Class Lester Baingan said.

“Naay object nga nakaigo ana sa port side pero wala ray naunsa kay na rescue man dayon sila,” said Baingan on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

(There was an object that hit the port side but nobody was hurt because they were rescued immediately).

The pumpboat, however, did not completely capsize because of its outriggers.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reportedly came to the rescue at 1 p.m.

Following the incident, the PCG urged the resorts in the neighboring local government units (LGUs) that offer similar diving activities to forgo doing so because of the unfavorable weather.

Although the typhoon would not directly hit Cebu, Ramos called on the Cebuanos to listen to legitimate information from media outlets as well as the announcement from the LGU.

“Maminaw gyud ta monitor ta sa mga balita unya gikan sa mga pahimangno sa LGU, sa DRRMO,” matod ni Ramos.

(Let's listen, monitor the news and warnings from the LGU, DRRMO).

Ramos added that due to the heavy rain experienced in Cebu, the local government units of Tuburan in northwest Cebu and Boljoon in southern Cebu have decided to suspend classes for all levels on Friday, November 17, 2023.