‘Pungko-pungko’-inspired booth wins Katha Award

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 7 Central Visayas showcased the region’s export-ready food products at the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines 2026, winning the Katha Award for Best Regional Booth Presentation during the three-day trade event held at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from May 21 to 23.

The Central Visayas pavilion featured premium delicacies, innovative food products and specialty items from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental, highlighting the region’s growing role in the Philippine food export industry.

In a statement, DTI Region 7 said the award recognized the creativity and presentation of the regional booth developed in partnership with the DTI Design Center of the Philippines.

Inspired by Cebu’s “pungko-pungko” street dining culture, the booth showcased native design elements, warm textures and curated displays aimed at promoting the region’s culinary heritage and local identity.

Organizers said the pavilion drew attention for transforming a familiar local food experience into an immersive presentation of Central Visayas culture and entrepreneurship.

IFEX Philippines is one of the country’s largest international food and beverage trade exhibitions, serving as a platform for local producers to connect with global buyers and promote Philippine-made products in export markets.

The Central Visayas delegation included 21 participating MSMEs, composed of 10 exhibitors from Cebu, three from Bohol and eight from Negros Oriental. / KOC