Puregold logs P4.95B net income in 1st half

GROCERY retail leader Puregold Price Club Inc. (PGOLD) grew consolidated revenue to P98.5 billion in the first half of 2024 which represents an eight percent growth from P91.2 billion in the same period last year.

In the first half of 2024, the enterprise experienced positive same-store sales growth of 1.9 percent from Puregold Stores driven by higher traffic and 2.4 percent from S&R Warehouse clubs driven by higher ticket size.

The company continues to see a buoyant trajectory in topline growth for the second half of 2024.

Puregold’s consolidated net income for the first half of 2024 grew by 12.5 percent year on year to P4.95 billion from P4.4 billion. Puregold’s topline growth was complemented by the slight improvement in gross margins for both Puregold and S&R businesses. / PR