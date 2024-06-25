Puresteel downs Subtero for fifth straight win

The Puresteel Manufacturing-2011 downed the Subtero-2006, 55-44, to move to 5-0 in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 on June 23, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Tied at 12-all after the first canto, Batch 2011 broke the game wide open in the second with a scintillating 22-6 blast that put them ahead, 34-18. Batch 2006 tried to make a game out of it, pulling to within 11 several times in the second half but 2011 proved too tough down the stretch.

Wily guard Bradley Bacaltos led Puresteel Manufacturing with 22 points, six assists, and five boards.

In other Division B matches, the 04 The Win-2004 crushed the ZeroNine-2009, 84-46, to also improve to 5-0. It didn’t take long for Batch 2004 to assert its might over their overmatched foe, as it led 26-8 early in the second period and never looked back afterward.

Christopher Consunji had 20 points and seven rebounds for Batch 2004, while Franco Te had 13 markers and seven rebounds.

Lastly, the ZLREJ Trading & Construction-2010 won over the Radius One-2007, 69-59, to rise to 3-2. Gabe Branzuela once again led Batch 2010 with another stellar performance of 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. / JNP