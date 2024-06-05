Pusher who yielded over P40M shabu in buy-bust reveals drug links

A MOTORCYCLE-FOR-HIRE (habal-habal) driver who yielded six kilos of substance believed to be shabu worth more than P40 million during a buy-bust in Sitio Arko Ali, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, revealed during a custodial debriefing his potential replacement after his arrest.

The drug bust was conducted by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7 last Monday, June 3, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7), said that Joey Barandog Iñego, also known as Jojo, 36, of Purok 1, Barangay Calabnugan, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, also revealed his uplines and downlines in the illegal drug trade during the debriefing that took place while he was being held in custody.

Iñego reportedly managed the distribution of illicit drugs from a New Bilibid Prison inmate in Muntinlupa City.

"Ang intention gyud nato is not only to accomplish dili lang pagpanakop, but to really stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in Central Visayas," Pelare said.

Given that Iñego has ties inside the New Bilibid Prison, the police classified him as a high-profile drug figure and considered his apprehension to be a significant accomplishment. (AYB, TPT)