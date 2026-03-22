Cebu City proposes cash for trash: New law to pay residents for empty bottles and cans

CLEANING up the environment in Cebu City could soon put money back in your pocket. A new proposed law aims to turn everyday garbage into cash by requiring a refundable deposit on beverage containers.

The "Cebu City Plastic Waste Reduction and Producer Responsibility Ordinance of 2026" was introduced by Councilor Joel Garganera. If passed, it will change how the City handles plastic, glass and aluminum waste.

How much is your trash worth?

The law sets a specific cash value for different types of containers. Under the proposal:

• P2 for every plastic (PET) bottle or glass container.

• P1 for every aluminum can.

These prices must be clearly shown on store receipts, price tags, or signs so customers know the deposit is included in the purchase price. To get their money back, shoppers can return the empty containers to supermarkets, participating stores, or authorized redemption centers.

Refunds can be claimed as cash, electronic credit, or store credit.

Why this matters for Cebu City

This plan creates a big reason for everyone to recycle. Instead of throwing bottles away, residents and waste pickers will have a financial reason to collect them.

The City is pushing for this change because of past waste management crises and a declared state of calamity. By making manufacturers and stores responsible for the waste they sell, the City hopes to reduce the heavy load on local landfills.

This also supports a 2026 mayoral executive order that strictly bans the collection of unsegregated or mixed garbage.

Rules for businesses

The ordinance isn't just for shoppers; it requires businesses to step up, too. Within six months of the law being approved, all establishments must:

• Install color-coded, labeled bins for plastic, glass and aluminum.

• Keep detailed records of the weight and volume of the recyclables they collect.

• Submit quarterly reports to the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

Smaller businesses and micro-enterprises can ask the City Government for technical help and simpler ways to follow these new rules.

Strict penalties for violators

The City plans to use a "tiered penalty system" to make sure everyone follows the law.

• Missing Bins: Businesses will first get a warning. If they don't comply, they face fines from P10,000 to P25,000 and a 30-day permit suspension.

• Refusing Refunds: Stores that refuse to accept containers or pay refunds can be fined up to P30,000.

• Serious Violations: Repeated rule-breaking could lead to a business losing its permit forever.

Any money collected from these fines will go into the Cebu City Environmental Recovery and Recycling Fund to help waste workers and support green programs.

What happens next?

The long-term success of this "circular economy" depends on how well the City enforces the rules and manages the funds. Any unclaimed deposits must be reported after 12 months and businesses can use that money to cover their recycling costs or give it to the City's environmental fund.

This move marks a major shift in how Cebu City views its trash — transforming it from a burden on the City into a valuable asset for its people. / EHP