PUV drivers in Cebu join strike for the third time this year

AT 75, traditional jeepney driver Agustin Ocampo still takes to the road to support his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026 — his third time joining a Cebu transport strike — he gave up a day’s income to call for lower fuel prices.

Ocampo, who has driven for about 50 years, said rising diesel and gasoline costs have cut his take-home pay from P1,000 to P2,000 a day to about P200.

“Gamay na jud kaayo. Mabuhi pa ba ang tawo ana? Dili na mabuhi (It is already very little. Can a person still survive on that? You can’t survive on that),” he said.

He said higher fuel prices also raise the cost of goods and other necessities, making the issue a concern not only for drivers but for the broader public.

Third transport strike

Tuesday’s action was the third transport strike in Cebu this year and came a day after higher public utility vehicle fares took effect.

The minimum fare for traditional jeepneys rose from P13 to P14 for the first four kilometers, with P2 for every succeeding kilometer. For modern jeepneys, the minimum fare increased from P15 to P17, with P2.40 for every succeeding kilometer.

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu also staged strikes on March 19-20 and March 27 after fuel prices surged.

Ocampo was among roughly 100 Piston Cebu members who joined Tuesday’s half-day strike in Cebu City. Chapter President Greg Perez said the action ran from 6 a.m. to noon.

Piston Cebu reported partial transport disruption on several routes, while the Cebu City Police Office said the strike did not paralyze public transportation.

The groups gathered at several areas in Cebu City and Mandaue in the morning before holding a program in Colon. They dispersed peacefully around noon.

Ocampo said he joined because the impact of high fuel prices extends beyond drivers.

“Basta naa gani rally para sa ingon ani, moapil gyud mi. Kay dili lang kita ang makapahimulos, kita man tanan (Whenever there is a rally like this, we join. Because it’s not only us who benefit; it benefits all of us),” he said.

For Ocampo, the combination of low earnings and rising living costs has made driving increasingly difficult.

“Bug-at na sa among bulsa (It’s already a heavy burden on our pockets),” he said. / CDF, AYB