PUV, pickup truck collide head-on in Lapu-Lapu City

A PUBLIC utility vehicle (PUV) and a pickup truck collided head-on along ML Quezon National Highway in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2026.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit said the collision occurred near Tacan in Barangay Ibo at around 8:40 a.m.

Initial police investigation showed that a Mitsubishi Canter pickup truck was traveling toward Barangay Buaya when its driver allegedly swerved to the left to overtake another vehicle.

According to the police report, the pickup truck then collided head-on with the PUV, which was traveling in the opposite direction toward Barangay Pusok.

The PUV was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the collision, according to the initial police report.

The impact pushed the PUV several meters backward, while the pickup truck driver became trapped inside the vehicle.

Personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection responded to the scene and extricated the pickup truck driver.

He was brought to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and confinement.

Police are investigating the incident as reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property. (DPC)