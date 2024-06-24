PUVs will soon be banned on Osmeña Boulevard

NO PUBLIC utility vehicles (PUV) will soon operate on Osmeña Boulevard, serving as the city’s Link to the Port project.

“The plan is wala naman nya public vehicles diha because there is rerouting already. Naa nay bag-png rota para sa public vehicles…kana diha will just be for private vehicles,” Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a press conference on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The Link to the Port project will cover a total of 1.15 kilometers: from P. del Rosario to Plaza Independencia.

Garcia said they are also planning to let the tartanilla ply the area to highlight the historical district feature of Cebu City.

Garcia said the plan is also for tourism purposes.

He said the downtown Cebu was declared by the City Council, through an ordinance, as a heritage district.

He said the general direction of the pedestrianization project is to encourage more walking, as well as environmental-friendly vehicles such as the tartanilla.

The City already identified three major districts, namely: the South Road Properties (SRP) New Business and Housing District, the Historic District in the Colon area, and the Creative and Innovative District, which is the port area.

Garcia also reiterated that he already instructed engineer Norvin Imbong, Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager, to remove the street lights installed in the middle of the road near Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Garcia said the project falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Cebu, of which they really need to coordinate with the City.

He instructed Imbong not to install more of the street lights as it poses danger to the motorists and to the pedestrians as well.

He also instructed designated city administrator Christine Joyce Batucan to invite Imbong and those who are involved in the project to get an update.

According to Garcia, he only approved the plan, emphasizing that they need to pass through the other proper channels, including the City Council, Cebu City Transportation Office, and the Technical Infrastructure Committee headed by Councilor Jerry Guardo.

He said they still also need to apply for the proper permits, which are in line to the project. (AML)