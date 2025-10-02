PVL action back Oct. 7

AFTER a month-long respite due to the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship, the Premier Volleyball League returns with the 2025 Reinforced Conference, kicking off on Oct. 7 at the Ynares Center in Pasig City.

Eleven of the 12 teams, excluding NXLED, paraded their guest players during Thursday’s press conference in Ortigas.

Defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers will be reinforced by Courtney Schwan of the Orlando Valkaryies, while last year’s runners-up Akari Chargers will field another American player, Annie Michem.

The Capital-1 Solar Spikers will lean on Ukrainian standout Oleksandra Bytsenko, who recently played in Japan.

Chery Tiggo will have Yunieska Batista, who previously played in Turkiye, while Choco Mucho will be reinforced by Anyse Smith, who recently played for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in Thailand.

The Cignal HD Spikers will feature Eva Chantava from Greece and the Farm Fresh Foxies will lean on Belgian Helene Rousseaux, who also played in Turkiye.

The Galeries Tower High Risers will parade returnee-import Jelena Cvijovic, who played for Chery Tiggo back in 2022. The NXLED Chameleons are to be led by Spanish Paola Martinez Vela.

All-Filipino Conference winners Petro Gazz have tapped their 2022 reinforcement Lindsey Vander Weide from Orlando Valkyries. Back-to-back PVL on Tour and Invitational champs PLDT High Speed Hitters will display Anastasiia Bavykina of Columbus Fury, while Zus Coffee Thunderbelles will lean on Anna DeBeer from Indy Ignite.

Games will be played every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. / RP2 SPORTS