PVL kicks off 2024-25 season on November 9

MANILA – The 2024-25 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) kicks off with the All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Nov. 9.

The season will be the longest yet, running for six months to align with the international FIVB schedule.

Choco Mucho, a finalist last conference, will face two-time Reinforced champion Petro Gazz in the main game at 6:30 p.m.

Akari, having a revitalized line-up, will meet Galeries Tower at 4 p.m.

Defending champion and Grand Slam winner Creamline will battle Petro Gazz at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Nov. 16.

The Cool Smashers, led by last conference’s MVP and Finals MVP Bernadeth Pons, are eyeing their fifth straight title.

Chery Tiggo, under new coach Norman Miguel, will go up against Capital1 at the Philsports Arena on Nov. 12. Playing in the other match are PLDT and Nxled, coached by Italian Ettore Guidetti.

ZUS Coffee will parade its first overall rookie draftee Thea Gagate when it battles Akari at the Filoil EcoOil Arena on Nov. 14, while Cignal and Farm Fresh will square off on Nov. 16.

Matches are also scheduled in Candon, Ilocos Sur (Nov. 23), Cebu (Dec. 7), and Passi, Iloilo (Feb. 22, 2025), ending the first-round preliminaries. / PNA