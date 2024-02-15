PVL launches All-Filipino Conference

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will kick off the season-opening All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 with Petro Gazz facing off against newcomer Strong Group at 4 p.m., followed by Chery Tiggo taking on Capital1 at 6 p.m. at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

PVL president Richard Palou shared how excited he is for the coming season, saying, “The 12-team field for this season is as strong as ever, and we’re thrilled to witness the extraordinary talent and competition that each team brings to the court.”

This season welcomes two new additions to the league, Capital1 and Strong Group, who will join a field reigned over by defending champion Creamline, Akari, Choco Mucho, Cignal, Farm Fresh, Galeries, Nxled, Petro Gazz and PLDT.

Games are scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with teams battling it out in a round-robin format throughout the preliminary round from Feb. 20 to April 27.

The semifinal round will follow suit, featuring a round-robin format among the top four teams, with the top two teams advancing to the best-of-three finals.

PVL games will be broadcasted on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, and streamed on the league’s official website PVL.ph. Additionally, the games will be available live and on-demand on the Pilipinas Live app, ensuring a wide-reaching coverage for fans both locally and internationally. It will also be aired on the new free-to-air channel – RPTV.