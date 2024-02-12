PVL looks to be more thrilling

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is getting set to kick off its eighth season with 12 teams, including two new ones, that figure to provide Filipino volleyball fans with plenty of exciting action.

League president Ricky Palou expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, emphasizing the alignment of the calendar with the world governing body to integrate domestic and international volleyball events.

“This year’s calendar is designed to align with the FIVB schedule, ensuring a seamless integration of international and domestic volleyball events. We are committed to delivering a world-class experience for our fans and players alike,” said Palou.

All eyes will again be on Creamline, which seeks to keep its hold of the All-Filipino Conference crown against a stacked field led by contenders Petro Gazz and Cignal, who have bolstered their rosters with high-profile talent.

Choco Mucho, PLDT and Chery Tiggo also eye success, while Akari, Nxled, Farm Fresh and Galeries are optimistic about their chances after rigorous preparation. Newcomers Capital1 and Strong Group are also eager and ready to make an impact in their debut season, showcasing their talents in the league where it all began.

Following the All-Filipino Conference, the PVL moves on to the Reinforced Invitational, featuring foreign guest players while excluding national team members. Two foreign teams will add an international flair to the competition.

After a break, the highly anticipated 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference is scheduled from Oct. 2024 to May 2025, offering an extended season for fans to witness the best of Philippine volleyball. / JNP