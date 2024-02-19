PVL Season 8 opens with stellar double-header

THE Premier Volleyball League opens its eighth season on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 with exciting matches featuring teams raring to showcase their strength and newcomers looking to make a rousing debut at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Petro Gazz, a two-time Reinforced Conference champion, tangles with Strong Group at 4 p.m. with the Angels looking to build on their recent triumph in the Champions’ League.

Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips’ return, along with the addition of Fil-Am hitter Brooke Van Sickle, fortifies the Angels’ roster, making them strong contenders against the Strong Group Athletics, led by skipper Dolly Verzosa and veteran setter Vira Gillema.

Strong Group took over the Gerflor franchise while the Capital1 Solar Spikers filled in the spot left by F2 Logistics.

“For me, I just want to be as consistent as possible. I think that will hopefully be my role. I want to be there for my teammates,” said Van Sickle.

“They have my back; I want to be able to have their backs and the chemistry that we’re already building, and the relationships that we’re building,” she said.

Chery Tiggo, the 2021 Open Conference champion, has also fortified its lineup with key players, including former F2 Logistics stalwarts Ara Galang and Aby Maraño, who with mainstays Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador, Cess Robles and sisters EJ and Eya Laure are expected to impose their class against the Capital1 Solar Spikers in their 6 p.m. match.

But the Capital1 Solar Spikers are determined under multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb. The team, owned by sisters Mandy and Milka Romero, features a blend of experienced players and rising stars ready for the challenge.

“I do not promise that’s it all going to work out immediately. We’ll do it slowly. They took me in based on my experience, my track record — I’ll put that to good use,” said Gorayeb.

The tournament format involves a single round-robin among 12 teams, with the top four advancing to the semis, another round-robin phase. The top two teams dispute the championship in a best-of-three series.