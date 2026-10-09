PVL turns 10 in Cebu

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) kicks off its 10th season on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, with a marquee double-header in Cebu and a new three-leg All-Filipino Conference format featuring the Siklab, Sigla, and Sinag series.

The season opener will be held at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, with national team standouts returning to their respective clubs after months of duty with Alas Pilipinas, according to the PVL.

Capital1’s Bella Belen, Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure, Creamline’s Jia De Guzman and Bernadeth Pons, and Akari’s Justine Jazareno and Mars Alba are among the players expected to see action on opening day.

The Capital1 Solar Spikers, led by Belen, take on the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, featuring Rondina and Laure, at 1 p.m. In the 6 p.m. main game, De Guzman and Pons will lead the Creamline Cool Smashers against Jazareno, Alba, and the Akari Chargers.

Also returning to club action are PLDT’s Dell Palomata and Capital1’s Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos.

The players’ return follows their extended stint with the national team, which competed in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Their absence had forced their clubs to compete in the PVL On Tour and Invitational without some of their key players.

The new three-leg format is designed to place greater emphasis on consistency, team depth, and endurance, with the Siklab, Sigla, and Sinag series forming a season-long race toward the Philippine Grand Championship.

The milestone campaign also coincides with the 10th season of the Spikers’ Turf, highlighting a decade of growth for professional volleyball in the Philippines.

Bringing the season opener to Cebu is part of Sports Vision’s effort to expand the reach of professional volleyball beyond Metro Manila and give fans in the Queen City of the South an opportunity to witness the league’s landmark staging.

With national team standouts back in their club lineups and a new championship format in place, the PVL’s 10th season begins with an expanded competition and the Philippine Grand Championship as its ultimate prize. / LBG