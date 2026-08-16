PVO vaccinates over 100K animals

MORE than 100,000 animals in Cebu Province were vaccinated by the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) between July 2025 and July 2026.

This figure was revealed by Capitol health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan on her Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 13.

PVO distributed 31,667 vials of rabies vaccine to local government units (LGUs) during the 12-month period.

Field teams reached 986 barangays across 51 LGUs, vaccinating 104,864 dogs and cats and serving 103,296 clients. Personnel also spayed or neutered 5,264 animals.

“The Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office does not maintain its own Facebook account, so much of its work is not always seen online. But quietly, its teams have been moving from LGU to LGU and barangay to barangay, protecting both animals and people,” Catalan said.

The campaign comes as national health authorities continue to address rabies risks in the country.

Responsible pet care

Catalan urged pet owners to have their animals vaccinated and neutered, adding the practice of responsible pet care.

She cited Department of Health data showing that the Philippines recorded 1,750 rabies-related deaths from 2020 to 2024, including 426 in 2024.

The World Health Organization identifies dog vaccination as the most cost-effective method to prevent human cases. Up to 99 percent of human rabies cases stem from dog bites. Once clinical symptoms appear, the viral disease is nearly 100 percent fatal.

Moving forward, the PVO and the Provincial Health Office will collaborate on joint programs addressing rabies prevention, animal population control, road safety and responsible pet ownership across Cebu communities. / CDF