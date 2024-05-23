PWD ID printing suspended; ‘mastermind’ identified

THE Cebu City acting mayor ordered the immediate suspension of the printing of new identification cards (IDs) for persons with disabilities (PWD), while the mastermind for the “PWD ID for sale” has already been identified.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered the suspension of the printing of new PWD IDs pending an investigation into the alleged sale of the IDs for P2,000 to P4,000.

The PWD ID scam was first raised by Councilor James Cuenco in a privilege speech he delivered on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, that able-bodied individuals were able to obtain a PWD ID.

Cuenco, in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s public service program, Beyond the Headlines, on Thursday, May 23, said he already knew who the “mastermind” behind the scheme was.

However, Cuenco refused to disclose the name yet, saying he needed more evidence to pin the person down.

One of the motions presented by Cuenco during the regular session on Wednesday was to call for an executive session, inviting Cerj Germudo, John Tolentino and Jay-R Cam, all from the office of suspended Mayor Michael Rama, and JJ Laurel, formerly assigned to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) but now with the Road Management Authority, to shed light on the allegations.

“We call first the underlings to pressure them to squeal who is the mastermind,” said Cuenco in mixed Cebuano and English.

Cuenco said he will pursue criminal charges against the people involved.

Measures

Cuenco said it is high time to put security features on new IDs to be issued. He proposed to recall all the issued IDs and replace them with a new one equipped with security features. The latest number of PWDs in Cebu City was around 14,500.

“It will be a lot of work, considering we need to inform the establishments as well. Maamong na hinuon ang mga legit (Those holding legitimate IDs could be affected),” said Cuenco.

Garcia, in a press conference on Thursday, said he instructed Acting City Administrator Christine Joyce Batucan to review the guidelines on how to obtain a PWD ID.

Garcia also said he intended to revamp the office of the PWD unit to ensure the new staff will strictly implement the guidelines for anyone applying for a PWD ID.

Impact on the economy

Garcia said the PWD sector remained unnoticed by the government and society, noting that the benefits given to them are to help them cope with the challenges they encounter. However, if PWD IDs are used to claim tax deductions illegitimately, it would result in a loss of tax revenue for the government.

“Okay ra unta if it is for proper reason, but if it unscrupulous individuals using IDs nga not valid, definitely it is a loss to the government,” Garcia said.

Names involved

According to Garcia, they are also looking into the persons named by Cuenco, saying he would summon the four to shed light on the matter. Garcia said he will call for a joint investigation with the Human Resource Development Office and the City Legal Office.

However, Garcia acknowledged the difficulty of the matter, as there were no existing complainants and only getting names from Cuenco.

He said it would be easier if there were valid complaints and complainants.

“Di man god pareha atong niagi nga naa jud complainant, naa pa gyud video,” Garcia said, referring to the harassment incident experienced by one of the four regular employees in the city assessor’s office.

Garcia said they could only have an initial report on the matter after a week and not the whole picture of the scheme.

Cuenco learned about the PWD ID scheme during a dinner in Los Angeles. His nephew’s wife’s best friend, a flight attendant, happened to have availed of a PWD ID. After returning from his vacation, Cuenco started his investigation.

Cuenco said he also learned that one personnel working in the mayor’s office also had a PWD ID but was not qualified to have one. He said the personnel had a blank ID with the mayor’s signature. Cuenco said what has been unveiled so far is “only the tip of the iceberg.”

Availing PWD ID

To get a PWD ID, the applicant must prepare a voter’s ID, fill out the application form, provide a doctor’s or physician’s certification, and provide a birth certificate if the applicant is a minor. / AML, Benedicto College Intern Melecia P. Cando