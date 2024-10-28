PWD ID scam brains probed

THE Cebu City Government is investigating a City Hall employee believed to be behind the alleged sale of person with disability (PWD) Identification (ID) cards to unqualified individuals.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed that City Hall employees initially linked to the PWD ID scam are no longer under investigation due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

However, the probe continues with the person of interest, whose identity Garcia withheld.

In a press conference on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, Garcia said the City Government can only take disciplinary action against the suspect, a City Hall employee, once they obtain stronger evidence. He emphasized that the City Government will follow due process before imposing any penalties or reprimands.

Meanwhile, Garcia said the City Government is working to secure funding for the reprinting of upgraded PWD IDs with enhanced security features. He assured that the 2025 budget will include provisions for these improvements.

This is part of Garcia’s plan to revamp the PWD office to ensure that the new staff strictly implements the updated guidelines for PWD ID applicants.

Cebu City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco exposed the illegal sale of PWD IDs to able-bodied individuals on May 22, 2024.

Garcia, then the acting mayor, temporarily suspended the issuance of new PWD IDs to prevent further abuse, but operations later resumed to avoid delays for legitimate applicants.

In an earlier report, Cuenco said unqualified individuals reportedly bought blank PWD ID cards for P2,000 to P4,000 without undergoing registration or proper vetting.

He summoned individuals connected to the case, including Cerj Germudo, John Tolentino, and Jay-R Cam, all linked to the office of suspended (later dismissed) mayor Michael Rama, as well as JJ Laurel, a former Department of Social Welfare and Services employee who is now assigned to the Road Management Authority, to give their testimonies. But they were never charged.

Impact

PWD ID holders are eligible for discounts at restaurants, parking lots, and even on airline tickets. Cuenco warned that fraudulent use of these IDs could lead to tax revenue losses for the government, as illegitimate holders also claim deductions and benefits meant for persons with disabilities.

He added that the PWD IDs’ lack of security features made them easy to replicate.

As of May 2024, Cebu City had approximately 14,500 registered PWDs. / EHP