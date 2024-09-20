PWS Cebu: Binaliw landfill undergoing rehab

THE waste facility in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, has been undergoing continuous rehabilitation for over a year, following its acquisition in January 2023.

Cara Peralta, president of Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu, informed city officials during their ocular inspection on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, that the facility has “doubled up” chemical spraying of fresh waste to control odor.

“What’s unique about this facility is that it’s a brownfield, meaning we acquired a landfill that was already operating. And then we took it upon ourselves to do the rehabilitation,” said Peralta.

Other improvements at the facility include the addition of a second materials recovery facility (MRF) line to increase capacity and the commissioning of the new and upgraded wastewater treatment facility next month.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and some city councilors visited the facility on Friday morning to conduct an ocular inspection following complaints about the odor emanating from the facility.

Accompanied by the PWS Cebu team, Garcia, and councilors Pastor Alcover Jr., Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella and Joel Garganera went to the landfill, where the mayor said that the odor was tolerable.

“We don’t necessarily really blame you because you just acquired this from the previous (management),” Garcia said during the meeting, noting that the facility was “also helping the city in a sense that we are throwing our garbage here.”

PWS Cebu fully acquired ARN Central Waste Management Inc. in January 2023, with a vision of transforming the landfill into a modern MRF with the ultimate goal of recovering and recycling 80 percent to 90 percent of total waste received, significantly reducing landfill volumes.

Garcia advised PWS Cebu to strengthen their collaboration with surrounding communities by engaging closely and implementing impactful corporate social responsibility projects.

“Let them feel that you’re here. Let them feel your presence. That’s very important. They have to feel that you’re here, that you’re willing to help them, that this is a joint effort between you and them,” the mayor said.

Garcia also requested a report from PWS Cebu within the week. This report should detail three key points, including mitigation and long-term plans to eliminate the facility’s odor, a concern raised by nearby residents.

The acting mayor, however, noted that when he went to the site, the odor was “tolerable.”

The acting mayor also asked PWS Cebu to submit a report about concerns on water quality following complaints from residents in nearby Consolacion town.

Garcia said there was already an understanding that a joint inspection would be made together with PWS Cebu to look at areas where water samples would be taken.

He said there were reports that during heavy rains, water from the facility would flow out.

“Dapat ma-catch unta ni ang tubig (The water must be caught) and treated before thrown into the river and to the sea. I want to see a report on that and what is being done on that aspect because we also receive complaints that the rivers were contaminated,” Garcia said.

“I am hoping that by next week, we will get the report. By the week after, I will again call them to a meeting and discuss the report and see and monitor if the timelines they sent have been followed,” he added. / PR