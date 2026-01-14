PWS Cebu cites quake, heavy rains as possible factors in Binaliw landfill collapse

PRIME Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu expressed sympathy to the families affected by the deadly collapse at the Binaliw landfill and said preliminary assessments point to seismic activity and prolonged heavy rainfall as possible contributing factors to the incident.

In a statement dated January 14, 2026, PWS Cebu said the collapse may have been triggered by a combination of seismic events, including the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on September 30, 2025, its subsequent aftershocks, and extreme rainfall brought by Typhoon Tino in early November.

The company said its Emergency Response Team was immediately activated following the incident and continues to conduct intensive retrieval operations in coordination with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), other national response units, and private sector partners.

PWS Cebu said responder safety remains a priority as retrieval efforts continue at the site.

The landfill’s operations remain suspended while recovery operations are ongoing, the company said, adding that the incident is fully contained within the footprint of the Binaliw facility and did not affect surrounding communities.

PWS Cebu said it conducts regular inspections of its landfill cells and that, prior to the collapse, the affected cell showed no visible signs of instability such as surface cracks or abnormal leachate discharge.

“We are actively working with experts and authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” the company said.

Following the incident, PWS Cebu said it has provided financial assistance and psychosocial services to the families of affected employees, covered medical expenses for injured workers, and shouldered funeral and burial costs for those who died.

The company also said it is implementing critical site measures to stabilize the area, including clearing the materials recovery facility building to allow safe debris removal, rehabilitating the affected landfill cell, and capping and closing the impacted section.

PWS Cebu confirmed that it is fully complying with the cease-and-desist order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The company said that after acquiring the previously underdeveloped Binaliw waste facility in 2023, it began efforts to transform it into a more advanced materials recovery facility, introducing improved waste sorting and recycling systems, as well as strengthened leachate and effluent management.

PWS Cebu said employee safety has always been a priority, with health and safety protocols that meet and, in some cases, exceed local industry standards.

Despite the incident, the company said it remains committed to helping address the growing demand for waste management by maximizing resource recovery and improving professional practices in the industry.

“The unfortunate incident on January 8 does not diminish this commitment,” the company said.

Its current focus remains on recovery operations and supporting the affected families and the community. (CAV)