Python caught sneaking into house in Mandaue

A RESIDENT of Barangay Looc in Mandaue City, Cebu turned over a reticulated python, commonly known as "sawa" in the Philippines, to the Looc Barangay Hall on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024.

The snake, a male weighing 13 kilos, was caught by residents attempting to sneak into one of the houses in Sitio San Antonio around 9 p.m. Monday, February 19.

According to Looc village chief Kevin Flores Cabahug, the snake was immediately turned over to the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office for custody on Tuesday.

This is the fourth snake sighting in Mandaue, following the snake sightings in Barangay Umapad earlier last week. (HIC)