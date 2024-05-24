Q1 domestic trade up 19.7%

THE total quantity of domestic trade in the first quarter of 2024 was registered at 7.73 million tons, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

This translates to an annual increase of 19.7 percent from the 6.45 million tons recorded quantity of domestic trade in the same quarter last year.

Almost all (99.9 percent) of the commodities were traded through water (coastwise), while the rest were traded through air in the first quarter of 2024.

By commodity section, food and live animals led in terms of quantity of domestic trade in the first quarter of 2024, with 3.46 million tons, or a share of 44.7 percent to the total domestic trade. This was followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials with 1.27 million tons (16.5 percent) and machinery and transport equipment with 0.72 million tons (9.4 percent).

By region, Western Visayas registered the highest quantity of traded commodities with 3.05 million tons or 39.5 percent share to the total domestic trade in the first quarter of 2024.

This was followed by Central Luzon with a quantity of 1.54 million tons (20 percent) and Central Visayas with 0.66 million tons (8.6 percent).

Value

In terms of value, the first quarter’s domestic trade stood at P389.42 billion, up 46.7 percent from the P265.51 billion value of domestic trade in the same period of 2023.

Domestic trade value refers to the outflow value of commodities transported from the region/province of origin to another region/province of destination.

Food and live animals registered the highest value of traded commodities with P225.08 billion or 57.8 percent share of the total domestic trade value in the first quarter of 2024.

Among the regions, Western Visayas topped with P223.33 billion value of traded commodities or 57.4 percent of the total value of traded commodities in the first quarter of 2024.

This was followed by National Capital Region (NCR) with traded commodities amounting to P36.55 billion (9.4 percent) and Central Visayas with P36.33 billion (9.3 percent) worth of traded commodities.

Moreover, NCR led in terms of inflow value. It posted the highest inflow value of domestic trade at P160.13 billion or 41.1 percent share to the total inflow of domestic trade in the first quarter of 2024.

Inflow refers to the value of commodities that enter a specified region/province from other regions/provinces.

After NCR, Central Visayas ranks second with an inflow value of P41.53 billion (10.7 percent) and Calabarzon with P38.22 billion (9.8 percent). On the other hand, Cagayan Valley recorded the lowest inflow value, which amounted to P10.74 thousand during the first quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, Western Visayas registered the highest favorable trade balance.

Trade balance is the difference between the outflow value and inflow value. A positive value indicates a favorable trade balance, while a negative value indicates an unfavorable trade balance.

The PSA said the top three regions with favorable domestic trade balances in the first quarter of 2024 were the following: Western Visayas P193.68 billion; Central Luzon P13.19 billion; and Eastern Visayas P10.57 billion.

On the other hand, the top three regions with unfavorable domestic trade balances in the first quarter of 2024 were the following: NCR (P -123.58 billion; Calabarzon (P -38.19 billion); and Caraga (P -18.34 billion). / KOC