Q1 tourism dips in Central Visayas

CENTRAL Visayas’ tourism industry got off to a slow start in 2026 despite hosting several high-profile Asean meetings and tourism events, with visitor arrivals and hotel occupancy declining in the first quarter, according to the Q1 Central Visayas Regional Economic Situationer.

The report, released by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, said the region remained a key venue for international tourism and diplomatic events, including the 48th Asean Meeting and related gatherings such as the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, Asean Tourism Forum, Asean Travel Exchange (Travex) and the First Asean Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting held in Cebu and Bohol.

However, the influx of delegates was not enough to offset the broader slowdown in tourism activity.

Arrivals

Partial data showed tourist arrivals in Bohol plunged 59 percent to 170,016 in the first quarter from 417,142 a year earlier. Domestic arrivals fell 73 percent, while foreign arrivals declined 40 percent.

Cebu Province also recorded weaker visitor numbers, with arrivals slipping six percent year-on-year to 335,731. Domestic arrivals declined three percent, while foreign arrivals dropped 20 percent.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office said East Asia remained Cebu’s largest international source market, led by South Korea, China, Japan and Taiwan. Europe, North America and Asean countries also continued to contribute significant visitor traffic.

Hotel occupancy declines

Accommodation performance likewise weakened during the quarter.

Room occupancy in Cebu declined 14 percent year-on-year, while total guest nights fell 97 percent, reflecting fewer overnight stays. At the same time, available rooms surged 227 percent as additional accommodation capacity entered the market.

The report noted that incomplete reporting may have affected some tourism statistics but said the industry’s performance was weighed down by rising fuel prices, higher airfares, global geopolitical uncertainties, stiffer competition among destinations, changing travel patterns and environmental pressures.

Despite the softer numbers, Central Visayas continued to strengthen its position as a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) destination, with a growing pipeline of government, corporate and sporting events scheduled through 2028.

During the quarter, Cebu launched the Cebu Mice Guide, which features about 300 Mice-ready establishments and service providers across the province.

The Department of Tourism 7 also rolled out the “Cebu and Bohol Tourist iWAS Scam” campaign after nearly 200 tourism-related scam incidents in the two provinces resulted in an estimated P1 million in losses.

Meanwhile, Bohol implemented its Sustainable Tourism Development Code, while Virgin Island reopened after a two-year closure.

The report also cited a study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies identifying Central Visayas as the country’s top destination for foreign visitors from 2000 to 2024, attracting about 31.5 million international arrivals over the period.

Recovery expected

Despite the weak first-quarter performance, tourism stakeholders remain optimistic about the rest of the year, with several developments expected to boost visitor arrivals.

The report said the opening of the SMX Seaside Cebu Arena and SMX Convention Center Cebu is expected to strengthen Cebu’s position as a premier Mice destination by expanding its capacity to host large-scale conventions, exhibitions and entertainment events.

Cebu has also been shortlisted to host MiceCon 2027, competing with other destinations in the Visayas.

In Bohol, tourism officials are focusing on developing new tourism products by strengthening geotourism circuits, gastronomy and culture, heritage and arts trails. The Province also plans to expand regenerative and community-based tourism programs, diversify source markets through influencer campaigns and attract more Mice events.

The report said these initiatives are expected to support tourism recovery and broaden Central Visayas’ appeal beyond its traditional leisure market. / KOC