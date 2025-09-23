Q2 domestic trade hits P1.07T

THE Philippines moved 15.13 million tons of goods across regions in the second quarter of 2025, with water transport accounting for the largest share, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Shipments via sea reached 7.88 million tons, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier, while commodities moved by road hit 7.25 million tons. Air cargo slumped 32.6 percent to 5,160 tons.

On a regional basis, Calabarzon led in outflow volume with 2.49 million tons, followed by Central Luzon with 2.34 million and Northern Mindanao with 2.14 million. The National Capital Region (NCR) posted the highest inflow at 2.94 million tons, trailed by Central Visayas at 2.78 million.

Central Luzon recorded the most favorable trade balance at 1.32 million tons, while Central Visayas had the steepest deficit at 1.02 million tons.

By value, total domestic trade reached P1.07 trillion in the period. Road transport carried the bulk at 62.1 percent or P662.40 billion, followed by water at P403.58 billion and air at P590 million. The value of waterborne trade rose 45.9 percent year-on-year, while air shipments declined 36.1 percent.

Calabarzon topped the outflow value at P220.43 billion, NCR followed at P209.53 billion and Western Visayas at P159.75 billion. On the inflow side, Central Visayas led with P257.08 billion, NCR at P215.76 billion and Calabarzon at P87.61 billion.

The biggest trade surplus in value terms was recorded by Calabarzon at P132.82 billion, while Central Visayas posted the widest deficit at P135.12 billion. / KOC