Q&A: Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 Stefanie Przewodnik

The newly crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 did more than win a crown. She dominated the night.

Asturias, Cebu’s Stefanie Collamar Przewodnik swept multiple awards during the coronation, including Best in Festival Costume, Best in Production Number, Best in Runway, Best in Solo Performance, Miss Photogenic, Miss AweSM and several others — earning her the unofficial title of this year’s “hakot queen.”

At just 20 years old, Przewodnik is already a familiar face in the local pageant scene. Fresh from her Sinulog victory, she sat down to answer questions about the competition, her background and what comes next.

Q: Is it true that your hips were injured because of your Sinulog costume?

A: Yes, it’s true. My hips were injured and even until now, there’s still some swelling and numbness. I think it was caused by friction and the weight of the gown. I wasn’t fully prepared in terms of what to wear underneath the costume. But for coronation night, my team and I made sure we were fully prepared.

Q: How does it feel to be called a “hakot queen,” or someone who swept the awards?

A: I don’t really see it that way. I’m just grateful for every award I received and honored that brands and organizations see something in me and want to work with me in the future.

Q: Is it true that you’re being groomed to represent Cebu in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant?

A: No, I have never been notified about that. But whoever represents Cebu in Miss Universe Philippines, we Cebuanos should fully support her.

Q: But what if given the chance?

A: Of course. It’s quite an intimidating pageant, but maybe someday — when the stars align and when the time is right. In God’s perfect time.

Q: What are your previous pageant titles?

A: My first title was Miss Consolacion 2022, followed by Miss Mandaue 2024, Miss Cesafi 2025 and Miss Subaraw Festival Queen 2025 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Q: How does it feel to have all these accomplishments at such a young age?

A: Of course, I’m happy. Every crown is a huge accomplishment, but it doesn’t define who I am as a person. I see them as blessings. I always choose to stay grounded.

Q: Where does your family come from?

A: My mom is Filipina, with a bit of Spanish ancestry from her mother’s side. Her family is originally from northern Cebu — Tabuelan and Tuburan. We also have relatives from Laguna and Masbate. On my dad’s side, they’re all from Germany. My dad moved to the Philippines more than 30 years ago and stayed after meeting my mom.

Q: Are you from a family of beauty queens?

A: No, but my family taught me the values of grace and kindness.

Q: Do you have a sister?

A: I’m the youngest and the only girl in the family.

Q: Are you still studying?

A: Yes. I’m a second-year Marketing student at the University of San Carlos.

Q: Do you have a boyfriend?

A: Yes, I do. (Laughs)