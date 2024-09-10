QBE inaugurates feeding room

The Executive Committee and Global Shared Services Center visited Zapatera Elementary School in Cebu City for the inauguration of the school’s feeding room.

As the second adopted school of QBE in Cebu, Zapatera Elementary School received assistance from the company to establish its feeding room.

Additionally, the school received a donation of P2.5 million for the improvement of the room, purchase of school supplies, and the daily feeding program for undernourished students.

The school has 2,804 students and 86 teachers.

QBE’s adopt-a-school program is conducted in partnership with the Philippine Business for Social Progress.

Aside from Zapatera Elementary School, QBE has also partnered with and supports R.P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Manila and Bagong Lipunan Elementary School in Cebu.

QBE is a global insurance firm based in Sydney, with global shared services centers operating from Manila and Cebu.