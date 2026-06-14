Quake damage tops P1B; seath toll climbs to 61

INFRASTRUCTURE damage from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani, has topped P1 billion, reflecting the scale of destruction in Mindanao and other quake-hit areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in its latest situational report as of 6 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, said the quake damaged 725 infrastructure facilities.

NDRRMC recorded 54,000 damaged houses, including 9,900 homes that were destroyed and 44,100 that sustained partial damage.

The disaster has killed dozens of people and injured more than a thousand others. According to the NDRRMC, the death toll has climbed to 61, including 54 fatalities in Soccsksargen and seven in Davao Region.

A total of 1,403 people were injured, most of them in Soccsksargen, while authorities continued to search for 40 missing people, with 22 cases reported in Davao Region and 18 in Soccsksargen.

The agency said the earthquake affected an estimated 173,000 families, or about 724,000 individuals, across the quake-hit regions.

It said 34 evacuation centers are operating and sheltering about 2,000 families, or 10,000 individuals, who fled their homes because of safety risks and structural damage.

State of calamity declarations

The destruction has prompted local government units (LGUs) to place 13 cities and municipalities under a state of calamity, allowing faster access to emergency funds and resources for relief and recovery operations.

Authorities said rehabilitation will require large resources, including funds for the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads, bridges, public buildings, schools and other critical facilities.

The NDRRMC said government agencies and LGUs have provided P67.6 million worth of assistance to affected families, including food packs, emergency shelter materials and other relief supplies.

Emergency responders continued damage assessments and clearing operations as search-and-rescue teams worked in the hardest-hit communities while aftershocks persisted in parts of Mindanao.

Officials said the figures remain subject to validation as assessment teams reach isolated areas and verify reports from local disaster management offices. / TPM