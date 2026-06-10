Quake death toll rises to 45

THE death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao has risen to 45, while hundreds remain injured and thousands displaced, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its latest situational report released Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the NDRRMC said 12 fatalities were recorded in the Davao Region and 33 in Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City). A total of 486 individuals were injured, while 17 remain missing.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, on Monday, June 8.

The disaster agency said 33,596 families, or 149,372 individuals, in 184 barangays across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) were affected by the quake.

Of the affected population, 8,813 families, or 32,464 individuals, are currently staying in 57 evacuation centers across the affected areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has so far provided more than P4.8 million worth of assistance to affected communities in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Initial assessments by government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), showed that the earthquake caused an estimated P15 million in damage to infrastructure.

The NDRRMC also reported that 2,994 houses were affected, including 495 that were destroyed and 2,499 that sustained damage.

Meanwhile, 10 landslide incidents were recorded—six in the Davao Region and four in Soccsksargen.

Classes in 210 schools remain suspended as authorities continue structural assessments of school buildings to ensure the safety of students, teachers and school personnel.

As relief and recovery efforts continue, the Cebu City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday, June 9, authorizing the release of P5 million in financial assistance to General Santos City.

The funds, sourced from Cebu City’s share of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. revenues, will support relief, recovery and rehabilitation programs for communities affected by the earthquake.

Mayor Nestor Archival requested the approval in a letter addressed to Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on budget and finance.

“The financial assistance will directly contribute to relief operations, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts for the affected communities, alleviating their immediate hardships and helping them rebuild their lives,” Archival said.

The resolution, sponsored by Tumulak, cited the urgency of extending assistance to General Santos City, one of the areas affected by the disaster.

The measure complies with the Omnibus Guidelines on the Handling and Disposition of the Host City’s Share, which allow Pagcor funds to be used for emergency assistance to victims of natural disasters and calamities. A certificate of availability of funds was also issued to support the P5 million allocation.

Last Monday, the Cebu Provincial Board also passed a resolution allocating P10 million as assistance to General Santos City. / TPM, DPC