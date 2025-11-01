Quake halts classes; Digitial Divide returns

IN RESPONSE to the magnitude 7.4 quake that struck Davao Oriental and nearby regions during school hours, the Department of Education (DepEd) and Local Government Units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes and implemented asynchronous learning to protect learners that are affected by the earthquake.

For many learners, the return to online modules and self-paced tasks has reopened the same struggles they faced during the pandemic—unstable internet, power interruptions, and the pressure to meet deadlines amid fear and uncertainty.

“I’ve experienced unstable internet connectivity and sudden interruptions that sometimes disconnect me from my online classes. These issues make it challenging to stay updated and participate actively,” Pusok National High School (PuNHS) Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) vice president John Alvin Godinez said.

Students in quake-affected areas report difficulty submitting requirements and attending online consultations due to poor connectivity and limited use of gadgets. Teachers have been urged to provide flexibility, but many learners say the pressure to keep up with class tasks adds to their stress and anxiety.

Aside from connectivity issues, students also face distractions at home that make learning difficult. Many admit to procrastinating due to social media, household noise, and constant chores—factors that easily pull their attention away from studying. Without a structured classroom environment, maintaining focus and discipline becomes a daily challenge.

“Sige kog kadistract sa social media. Mobuhat rako sa mga buhatonon if ipass na ugma ang output. (I keep getting distracted by social media. I only start doing my tasks when the output is due tomorrow.) I hate it honestly,” said Special Science Class vice president Rhona Bella Villiariaza.

Teachers also face difficulties adjusting to the sudden change. “I actually feel bad about the interruption of face-to-face classes since I was trying to cover remaining learning competencies,” said Master Teacher 1 Gie-Ann Baratas Cadusale.

“I already had activities laid out for my two sections before the earthquake happened. It is just right to shift to modular or online classes; however, when I did it once, not even half of both classes attended. Probably it’s because of the lack of gadgets and load,” Cadusale added

According to DepEd, the temporary shift to asynchronous learning aims to protect students from potential hazards while maintaining academic continuity. Yet, for those living in areas hardest hit by the quake, “continuity” comes at the cost of rest and peace of mind.

As tremors continue to unsettle communities, students and teachers alike remain hopeful for understanding and compassion—reminding everyone that education, above all, must be humane.

