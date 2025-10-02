Quake-hit Mandaue schools await clearance to resume in-person classes

SEVERAL schools in Mandaue City are still awaiting clearance to resume face-to-face classes after inspections by the City Engineering Office and the Office of the Building Official (OBO) in the wake of the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu.

Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the Department of Education in Mandaue, said Thursday, October 2, 2025, that inspectors found both minor and major damage in several schools.

“As of this moment, they have not yet given an exact clearance on which schools can already be used. We are expecting the final report this (Thursday) afternoon,” Espina said.

Among the schools with significant structural issues are Looc Elementary School, where one building was reported tilting, and Cubacub Elementary School, where parts of the ceiling collapsed.

Mandaue City Central School, which has old Gabaldon-type structures, was also flagged after engineers found cracks in its columns. Espina said both old and newly built school buildings were affected by the intensity of the earthquake.

While schools with only slight damage are expected to return to normal operations, those with major damage will shift to alternative modes of learning.

“For schools with bigger problems, the school heads will plan ahead for blended learning, whether modular or any method that fits their curriculum,” Espina said.

He added that while waiting for confirmation of safety, DepEd Mandaue is preparing to forward repair requests to its central office, while also seeking possible assistance from the local government unit (LGU) and other concerned agencies.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of students and teachers. Repairs will be coordinated with the DepEd Central Office, but we also welcome help from the LGU and other government agencies,” Espina said.

Final clearance from engineers is expected within the day to determine which schools may reopen for in-person classes and which must continue blended learning. (ABC)