Quake-hit towns to receive ‘smart office’ units

THE Cebu Provincial Government is preparing to deploy 14 “smart office” units to six northern Cebu LGUs whose municipal and city halls were damaged by the Sept. 30 earthquake.

The emergency procurement, totaling P3.9 million, will provide temporary facilities for local governance. The Provincial Government is also purchasing two additional units for its Incident Command and other purposes, bringing the total purchase to 16 units from supplier Smart House Philippines Prefab.

The units are set for deployment over the weekend to Bogo City and the municipalities of Tabogon, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Borbon, and Medellin, where their government centers were severely damaged by the quake, according to Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces.

Empaces said the procurement was initiated following a request from the affected LGUs. The Provincial Government was allowed to use emergency procurement, bypassing regular bidding, because the province is under a State of Calamity.

“Ready to be deployed within the week,” Empaces said of the units. “Once they arrive, we can deliver the smart offices.”

The temporary offices are made from 20-foot containers, measuring six meters long, three meters wide, and 2.75 meters high. Each unit is equipped with a comfort room, air conditioning, roof insulation, two-inch styro walls, two sets of aluminum windows, one steel door, two lighting fixtures, two electric outlets, one main switch, and one breaker. / CDF