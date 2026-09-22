Quake jolts northern Cebu

A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake jolted northern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2026, prompting the Municipality of Medellin to urge schools to dismiss classes early as a precaution, eight days before the first anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore Bogo City.

The tectonic earthquake struck at 2:48 p.m. about 11 kilometers south 83 degrees east of Medellin and it had a depth of two kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earthquake bulletin.

Phivolcs classified the quake as an aftershock of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon advised schools in the town to dismiss classes early Tuesday as a precaution following the earthquake, according to the Medellin Public Information Office.

The Municipal Government also advised schools to conduct safety checks and urged students, school personnel and residents to remain alert and follow advisories from local authorities.

No damage expected

Despite the precautionary measure, Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the magnitude 4.1 earthquake. The agency also said no aftershocks were expected.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck offshore Bogo City on Sept. 30, 2025, killing 79 people and injuring 559 residents and damaging communities across northern Cebu.

Twelve local government units in northern Cebu were identified as quake-affected: Bogo City and the municipalities of Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Madridejos, Santa Fe and Bantayan.

Aftershocks

The Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake was followed by thousands of aftershocks. On Oct. 1, Phivolcs reported aftershocks ranging from magnitude

1.4 to 4.8.

Among the stronger aftershocks were magnitude 4.5 and 4.6 earthquakes recorded on Oct. 4 and a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Oct. 13. The Oct. 13 quake was initially recorded at magnitude 6.0 before Phivolcs revised it to 5.8. Phivolcs identified it as an aftershock of the Sept. 30 earthquake.

The Oct. 13 earthquake struck at 1:06 a.m. and was felt at Intensity 5 in Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon and Tabuelan, among other areas. / CDF