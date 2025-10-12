Quake-sunk ports await long-term fix

REHABILITATION and repair works on the quake-induced damages in Hagnaya and Polambato ports in northern Cebu are expected to begin by 2026, an official from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

CPA Commissioner Jose Emery Roble said the agency is currently completing its assessment and planning stages, while the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has issued marching orders to expedite the repair and reconstruction of damaged port facilities.

On Friday, the CPA led a coordination meeting with the San Remigio Municipal Government and shipping operators at the town’s temporary command center to discuss operational adjustments, safety measures, and the continuation of maritime transport services.

The Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake off the coast of Bogo City severely affected Hagnaya Port in Barangay Hagnaya, San Remigio, which serves as a vital maritime gateway connecting mainland Cebu to Bantayan Island, one of the province’s premier tourist destinations.

Roble said a portion of the Hagnaya Port’s berth had tilted and subsided, resulting in seawater rising above the loading area during high tide. This has affected the loading and unloading of cargo and passengers. Nearby ports, including Tabogon Port in Tabogon and Polambato Port in Bogo City, were also reported to have sustained significant structural damage, rendering some ramps and berthing areas unusable.

Damages and operational adjustments

Roble said only one shallow draft of the Hagnaya Port could be used during operation at times of high tide, as seen on photos circulating on social media.

“During high tide, about 1.5 meters, the pier seems to have sunk. So, we’re cautious,” said Roble following the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA) General Assembly on Friday.

Roble said they have temporarily allowed limited operations, following safety clearance from engineers. In terms of repair, “the process — including evaluation, procurement and bidding — will take months before full rehabilitation starts,” he said.

In the coordination meeting, spearheaded by CPA General Manager Kit Comendador, the officials agreed on the following safety protocols for the interim use of Hagnaya Port:

Vessels from Island Shipping Corp. and Asian Marine Transport Corp. (Shuttle Ferry) shall use the remaining berths alternately, as one RoRo (roll-on roll-off) ramp remains unusable.

During high tide, only the rightmost ramp shall be used for loading and unloading of rolling cargo and passengers.

Direct loading and unloading shall be implemented; parking or standby of rolling cargoes within the port premises will be prohibited.

The port will undergo periodic inspections and operations may be suspended depending on findings on its structural integrity.

Currently, Hagnaya Port remains operational under temporary berthing permits, but only one shallow draft can be used at a time during high tide to avoid accidents.

Roble clarified that Hagnaya Port is under full CPA control, while Polambato Port is partly managed by the agency and the local government unit. Assessment teams are still finalizing damage estimates, with further inspections scheduled after new reports of tilting emerged.

The damages in Polambato Port, meanwhile, have disrupted several shipping routes between Cebu and Masbate or Samar and Bantayan Island, affecting operations of companies such as Lite Shipping and Cokaliong Shipping Lines, though some have temporarily diverted to Maya Port in Daanbantayan and Kawit Port in Medellin, where facilities remain intact.

“Of course, the economy is affected — 100 percent,” Roble said. “Some shipping lines reduced trips a week after the quake, while others diverted to alternative ports.”

Roble said the CPA and DOTr aim to complete preparatory work within the first quarter of 2026, after which rehabilitation may take up to one year to finish.

Meanwhile, Lucio Lim, PCSA chairman, said that despite pending repairs, shipping operations remain stable through rerouting and coordination among affected vessel operators.

“Fortunately, the Maya Port in Daanbantayan is still operational, about 25 kilometers away, so there’s no disruption in connectivity to Samar and Masbate,” said Lim.

Shipowners under the PCSA have pledged to transport relief goods for free to earthquake-affected areas, as part of their continuing humanitarian efforts. Shipping firms may allocate 10 to 15 percent of their vessel capacity for free relief cargo, subject to scheduling to ensure commercial operations remain steady.

The cause: permanent subsidence

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology National Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol described the phenomenon as subsidence, or the downward shifting of the ground’s vertical composition along coastal areas. It is a permanent and irreversible geological effect.

Although the Bogo Bay Fault, identified as the source of the earthquake, primarily moved in a horizontal direction (strike-slip type), Bacolcol explained that quakes of such magnitude can also produce vertical movement along segments of the fault.

This means the ground in some coastal zones could have slightly sunk relative to sea level, allowing the sea to appear to advance inland. In contrast, other areas could have risen, exposing parts of the seabed that were once submerged during high tide. / EHP