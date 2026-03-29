Quake survivors still in temporary shelters

SIX months after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, dozens of families remain in temporary shelters, while others continue to live in unsafe areas as local governments work to secure relocation sites and residents remain reluctant to move away from their livelihoods.

San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, March 29, 2026, said that around 90 families are still staying in tent cities, along with others housed in temporary “smart houses” provided by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) intended for short-term use.

He added that the agreement covering the smart houses is valid for one year, after which the units will be removed.

“We are working as far as we can… We really have to transfer them pero wala pa, kay wa pama’y mutukod og housing para nila,” said Martinez, adding that most of these individuals are affected by the town’s sinkholes.

The Sept. 30 earthquake displaced residents in Bogo City and several nearby towns, including San Remigio.

Damage, displacement linger

Extensive damage left homes and buildings destroyed, roads impassable, bridges damaged and power and communication lines disrupted.

Martinez said a proposed government relocation site has already been submitted to the DHSUD, but approval remains pending. The site must also be cleared by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the artificial dam that formed between Barangay Gaway-Gaway in San Remigio and bordering Bogo City has been cleared and is now free-flowing, Martinez said.

He reported that families affected by the landslide have been relocated to safer ground and provided with materials to start rebuilding their homes.

Relocation efforts face delays

While the town had earlier identified thousands of families in need of relocation, Martinez said further assessments show that some houses can be rebuilt in their original areas.

However, he added that some residents have opted to stay in hazardous zones despite the risks, particularly those living near identified sinkholes and fault lines, due to their livelihoods.

Town officials are working to relocate families from Barangays Hagnaya, Punta, Lambusan and Bagtic to safer areas after their homes were destroyed by the quake.

Officials have also explored renting properties within the affected barangays, which Martinez said would allow residents to stay near their homes and workplaces.

The arrangement will depend on whether homeowners cover the monthly rent or receive assistance from nongovernment organizations (NGOs).

Martinez also said relocation efforts have largely depended on NGOs, which have stepped in to build small housing clusters on private, rented, or town-owned land.

“For now, NGOs are helping us by building relocation shelters, but these are on private lots or rented spaces,” Martinez said in Cebuano, noting that most projects accommodate only 12 to 20 families at a time. “These are small efforts.”

Similar challenges

In neighboring Medellin town, Mayor Edwin Salimbangon reported similar challenges, with fewer than 30 families left to relocate.

Salimbangon said the Municipal Government is operating from temporary offices after the earthquake damaged its building. Plans to construct a new government center are on hold pending the donation of land from a private individual.

Fewer families in Medellin still need relocation, many from sinkholes, landslide-prone, or heavily damaged areas in barangays such as Kurba and Laminta. However, some residents have refused to leave temporary shelters due to concerns over their livestock or reluctance to move farther away.

Salimbangon said local officials await financial assistance from the Office of Civil Defense to construct permanent housing at the identified relocation site in Barangay Kawit. / DPC