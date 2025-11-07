Quake triggers river dam

FLOODING in Barangay Gaway-Gaway in the town of San Remigio continues to worsen after heavy rains from Typhoon Tino saturated a landslide that formed a natural dam. The dam was created by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu in September.

Mayor Mariano Martinez announced on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, that local officials are working to address the rising water level in the area, which is situated between Barangay Gaway-Gaway and Barangay Anonang Sur. The natural blockage, caused by the September earthquake and exacerbated by the storm, is pooling water and causing significant flooding.

Martinez said officials plan to coordinate with private contractors to help lower the water level. However, clearing efforts, which began, have been suspended due to unstable soil conditions. Equipment was temporarily withdrawn to assist disaster response operations in typhoon-hit areas in Metro Cebu and other locations in northern Cebu.

Martinez added that he contacted the Department of Public Works and Highways, but the agency is currently prioritizing clearing operations related to the typhoon. / DPC