Qualified seniors to receive P10K cash aid from CH in 2025

STARTING in 2025, senior citizens in Mandaue City will receive P10,000 in financial assistance, as announced during the Elderly Filipino Week celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

Over 29,000 registered seniors are expected to benefit from the initiative, according to Carlo Jesus Cotejo, officer-in-charge of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

The City has allocated around P29 million for this financial aid.

This year, senior citizens have already received P4,000 as part of their first tranche of assistance.

By November, they will receive an additional P5,000, bringing the total to P9,000 for 2024.

Originally, the plan was to provide P8,000 in two equal tranches of P4,000 each, said Cotejo.

However, Mayor Jonas Cortes decided to increase the second tranche to P5,000 to provide more financial relief for seniors, Cotejo added.

In a separate interview, August Lizer Malate, Osca’s supervising officer, stated that a resolution for an ordinance on senior citizens welfare is currently under review by the City Council.

Strict monitoring

Once approved, a designated committee will be formed to screen applications for Osca identification cards.

These IDs will be required for seniors to access the financial assistance.

Malate emphasized that the aid will be available only to legitimate senior citizen-voters who are verified residents of the city.

“We will be stricter in our monitoring to ensure that only those who are truly qualified and have been residing in Mandaue will receive the assistance,” Malate said.

He added that this financial aid is a significant support provided by the City and that it is crucial to ensure it reaches the right beneficiaries.

To qualify for the financial assistance, senior citizens must have participated in at least two election cycles in the city, which translates to a residency of approximately six years.

This requirement aims to prioritize long-term residents and ensure that the City’s resources are allocated to those who have been actively contributing to the community.

The City continues to look for ways to improve the welfare of its elderly population, with this financial aid serving as part of a broader initiative to support senior citizens as they age, said Cotejo.

The ordinance is expected to enhance benefits provided to seniors and ensure that assistance is given to those who genuinely need it, he added. / CAV