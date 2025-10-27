Quarry death sparks probe

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jade Suralta was killed in a quarry accident in Barangay Cagcagan, Poro, Camotes Island, Cebu, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, after a seven-foot boulder collapsed on him while he was extracting limestone around 3 p.m. His two companions escaped unharmed.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) head Rodel Bontuyan stated that the incident occurred while a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-linked contractor’s backhoe (VSP Structure Ventures Corp.) was working nearby. Residents were reportedly quarrying alongside the contractor, following a system where they would wait for the machine operator to signal them back in. However, the backhoe reportedly returned to dig just as the boulder fell on Suralta, who was standing behind the heavy equipment.

Illegal extraction following permit expiration

Bontuyan confirmed that the quarrying was taking place under an expired permit. The Capitol granted a one-year gratuitous permit to the Municipality of Poro in August 2020 for road projects, which expired in 2021 and was not renewed.

After the permit lapsed, the landowner and struggling local residents continued extracting limestone to sell, often for use in hollow blocks. The landowner allegedly permitted neighbors to extract material in exchange for P3 per sack.

The limestone was reportedly being used as base course material for a 1.6-kilometer DPWH road project contracted to VSP Structure Ventures Corp. Bontuyan noted that the DPWH contractor should have required a permit for material sourcing, which was not present. He also revealed that barangay officials were allegedly among the buyers of the illegally extracted stone.

Immediate action taken

Following an investigation on Monday, Oct. 27, the Penro will issue a cease and desist order against all parties involved in the illegal operation to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Both Penro and the police are conducting separate investigations before any final conclusions are made. / CDF