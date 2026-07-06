Queenie Padilla confirms divorce

Queenie Padilla, the eldest daughter of Robin Padilla, has confirmed that she is now divorced from her Pakistani husband, Usama Mir.

“Alhamdulillah. I’ve reached a place in my life where my peace is absolute and my path is clear,” she wrote in a social media post.

“My silence was never confusion or weakness; it was a conscious choice to protect the life I’ve built since closing that chapter. I closed that chapter exactly two years ago,” she added.

Queenie first revealed in May 2024 that she and her husband had separated due to “irreconcilable incompatibility.”

“Although life has taken us on different paths right now, I will forever cherish the 11 years we’ve had together,” she said.

Queenie and Mir got married in 2012, a year after she left show business. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter. / TRC S