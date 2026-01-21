Quest for Champions 19 scheduled this weekend

THE Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy will stage the 19th edition of its amateur boxing series, “Quest for Champions,” on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at its gym in Mandaue City.

The card will be headlined by a bout between two amateur standouts, John Eronico and James Blanco.

Eronico won a gold medal in the Batang Pinoy boxing tournament in Gen. Santos City in October, while Blanco is also a gold medal winner in the Sandugo boxing competition in Bohol.

The slugfest will also feature some of the best amateur talents in Cebu in the 10 matches on the undercard.

Marvin Villafuerte will lock horns with Ken Villanueva, Jemrex Boncales will take on Gayle Pasigha and John Rio Joren will slug it out with Kalvin Dalompines.

David Val Quiñahan will likewise go up against Lel Layag, Berjune Retavale will face Paul Tan and Joebert Boncales will clash with Geokent Alburo.

The rest of the undercard pits Jorlie Borgador against Janpaul Barret, Jerson Inon versus July Aro, Jeffrey Galo against Jaycob Pedrano and Vince Cabal versus Paulvin Saplidan.

The amateur boxing event is made possible through the support of former world champion Morris East, ex-regional titleholder Neil John Tabanao and Australian promoter Gary Connolly. / EKA